Twins Caravan Tickets On Sale Now

The Twins Winter Caravan will be stopping in St. Cloud Monday January 29, 2024 and tickets are on sale now for that event ONLY at the Townsquare Media Studios. Tickets are $6 for adults with kids 5 and under free with a kids tickets.

The program begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 at Glen Carlson Hall inside the Rivers Edge Convention Center. A ballpark style meal is included courtesy of Custom Catering by Short Stop.

The guest list includes outfielder Matt Wallner, pitcher Louie Varland, former pitcher Latroy Hawkins and TV broadcaster Cory Provus. Provus will be the emcee of the event which will include a highlight video, question and answer session and autograph signing (1 item only please). The St. Cloud Rox will also have a presence at the event.

The Townsquare Media studios are located at 640 Lincoln Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud.