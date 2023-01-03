Largest Ice Maze Ever Opens in Minnesota This Weekend

If cabin fever is already setting in at your house, it's time to get the family out for an adventure. Get some fresh air by exploring the largest ice maze to ever come to Minnesota in Eagan:

Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin Cities its largest ice maze ever! This twisty, fun, frozen maze will be located at Viking Lakes in Eagan, MN.

Explore nearly half a mile of twists and turns as you make your way through this maze that is made of over one million pounds of ice. The maze is also fully lit so the best experience of navigating the maze will be after dark.

In addition to the maze, there are also ice thrones to explore, weekend theme nights, scavenger hunts, fire pits, hot chocolate, s'mores, an ice bar, and more.

After you make your way through The Minnesota Ice Maze, be sure to explore the Fun Free Activities during the Winter SKOLstice at Viking Lakes, Eagan MN beginning January 6th. This is the second year of the SKOLstice, the event is free and open to the public. There will be pond hockey, curling, and ice skating to enjoy.

Tickets for The Minnesota Ice Maze are $26.14 for adults and $14.14 for kids. Tickets can be purchased online here. The Minnesota Ice Maze is open daily from January 6 - February 19, 2023, weather permitting. For more information on The Minnesota Ice Maze and the Winter SKOLstice, visit them online by clicking the names.

