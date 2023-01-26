Exclusive Presale Code for Madonna’s “Celebration Tour” in St. Paul

Madonna is coming back to Minnesota! It was just announced that Madonna: The Celebration Tour is coming to the Xcel Energy Center on July 30th.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour. 4 Decades of Music - featuring her Greatest Hits live at #MyXEC on July 30!

With a music career spanning four decades, and countless pop culture moments to pull from, you know this show is not one to miss. Madonna has been the star of multiple-top grossing tours in the past and I'm sure this one will be no exception to the rule.

Get our free mobile app

The special guest for this tour is also worth mentioning, Bob the Drag Queen will be on the road with Madonna. Bob the Drag Queen was the winner of Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Presale Begins: Thursday, January 26 at 10 a.m.

Presale Ends: Thursday, January 26 at 6 p.m.

Password: WILD

Ticket Limit: 4

On Sale Date: Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.

Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting.