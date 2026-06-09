St. Cloud’s Spann-Ford To Host Free Football Camp For Young Athletes
A local football star is bringing his first-ever football camp to his hometown high school in July. The camp is free to attend.
Former Tech Tiger and University of Minnesota Golden Gopher Brevyn Spann-Ford will host a football camp for kids aged 9-16 at Tech High School on Monday, July 13th. Spann-Ford is currently a tight end with the Dallas Cowboys.
The camp is being offered for free through District 742.
Your camper gets the chance to learn from Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford alongside the Tech High School football coaching staff. Throughout the day, players will sharpen the fundamentals that matter—ball skills, takeaway technique, footwork, and position-specific moves all through high-energy drills, head-to-head contests, and live passing scrimmages.
The camp is fully non-contact and is billed as having 'everything built around safety, fun and learning to play the game the way Brevyn does.'
Campers are asked to bring a water bottle, tennis shoes (cleats optional) and weather-appropriate gear.
Check in for the July 13th camp begins at 10:30 a.m., with the camp itself running from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..
Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Vikings and Getty Images