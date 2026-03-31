ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Diocese of St. Cloud has announced its projected plan for major parish restructuring.

All Things New: Honoring the Past and Inspiring the Future outlines proposed parish mergers and structural changes intended to strengthen the long-term sustainability of the diocese.

Get our free mobile app

Current projections indicate that the restructuring would reduce the number of parish corporations from 131 to about 48. While some local plans include recommendations for church closures, the diocese emphasized that decisions about closing individual church buildings are separate from parish mergers and will be addressed gradually over the coming months and years.

Under Canan Law, a merged parish combines the assets, territory, and responsibilities of two or more parishes into a single parish corporation.

Bishop Patrick Neary will review each request for closure individually and consult with advisors before making any final decisions. Bishop Neary expects to issue parish merger decrees in April and May. The decrees will be released in stages rather than all at once.

The diocese noted that many churches will no longer host Mass on a regular basis after the restructuring, but this does not mean they are closed. Local ACCs will determine how each site will be used moving forward.

For a list of affected parishes and more information, check out the Diocese of St. Cloud Website.