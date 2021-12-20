Oswald L. Thelen, 97, St. Joseph

December 7, 1924 - December 17, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Oswald L. Thelen, 97, of St. Joseph who passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Roger Klassen, OSB will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church/Heritage Hall. The family requests that mask be worn and social distancing be observed. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home.

Oswald was born on December 7, 1924 in St. Martin, Minnesota to Henry and Mary (Meyer) Thelen. He proudly served in the US Army. Oswald married Bernadine K. Ritter on June 13, 1955 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. He was employed at St. John’s University for 37 years. Oswald was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328, Catholic United Financial and the St. Joseph Knights of Columbus Council #7057.

He is survived by his children, Diane Thelen and Michael Thelen both of St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernie in 2008; and siblings, Valerius, Martin, Elizabeth Dold, Margie Dierkhising and Otto.