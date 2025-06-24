There's just something about kitties who are littermates.

They were born together, grew up together -- there's a bond between sibling kitties that's very strong.

And when those siblings are ORANGE KITTIES... well, that's just an amazing combination. (Take it from a Cat Dad with orange brother-and-sister kitties.)

So we're happy to tell you the Cat Distribution System was in full force when this pair of adorable orange kitties found themselves at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud.

Let me introduce you to Taco and Fanta, shorthair orangies.

Fanta and her brother, Taco came into the Tri-County Humane Society a few weeks ago.

Staffers say our girl Fanta is independent and more outgoing and attention-seeking than her brother. (My orange girl is the same. Maybe it's a thing with orangies.)

Meanwhile, Taco would love exploring hiding spots in his new home.

But they both enjoy chasing lasers and lazing about.

Tri-County Humane Society Taco. (Tri-County Humane Society) loading...

They've lived with kids, other cats and a medium-sized dog and co-existed well. They're just not super interested in other critters in the household. After all, they have each other.

The Tri-County Humane Society would love to send them into their next home together. That would be the best outcome for these 3-year-old siblings. But if they have to be split-up, it's not a deal breaker, either.

And as of this writing, the TCHS is offering a 50% promotion. All cats one year and older are 50% off.

Why?

The Cat Room is at "Cat-pacity."

Fanta. (Tri-County Humane Society) Fanta. (Tri-County Humane Society) loading...

Get our free mobile app

If you're interested in these gorgeous domestic shorthairs, you should visit them at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know Taco and Fanta.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit them in the Cat Room. They're in Colony 2.

If you're worried someone else will take them home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on them.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: