Open Forum To Focus On Human Rights In Life In Sartell Tomorrow

Open Forum To Focus On Human Rights In Life In Sartell Tomorrow

Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

SARTELL (WJON News) -- There will be an open forum on Tuesday night to discuss life in Sartell. The St. Cloud Regional Human Rights Commission is hosting an open forum at the Sartell Community Center from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON
loading...

The forum's focus is on human rights issues related to life in Sartell. People from Sartell and St. Cloud are encouraged to attend to discuss things such as: what you like about living in Sartell, what are areas of opportunity and improvement, and what the city can do to help.

Elected officials have been invited to attend. The St. Cloud Regional Human Rights Commission serves St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, and Waite Park.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

See the Aftermath of the 1886 St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice Tornado

Here are some historical pictures taken of the destruction from an F4 tornado/cyclone on the cities of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice, Minnesota on April 14, 1886.

Gallery Credit: Brown and Riley, "Cyclone Views: Pictures Sauk Rapids Cyclone" (1886). University and Other Publications. 1.

Come Visit Big Lake in Pictures

 

Tour Waite Park -- Past and Present -- in Pictures

Filed Under: Human Rights, Human Rights Commission, St. Cloud Regional Human Rights Commission
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON