Open Forum To Focus On Human Rights In Life In Sartell Tomorrow
SARTELL (WJON News) -- There will be an open forum on Tuesday night to discuss life in Sartell. The St. Cloud Regional Human Rights Commission is hosting an open forum at the Sartell Community Center from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.
The forum's focus is on human rights issues related to life in Sartell. People from Sartell and St. Cloud are encouraged to attend to discuss things such as: what you like about living in Sartell, what are areas of opportunity and improvement, and what the city can do to help.
Elected officials have been invited to attend. The St. Cloud Regional Human Rights Commission serves St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, and Waite Park.
