One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Todd County
HEWITT (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when two vehicles collided in Todd County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. near Hewitt.
A vehicle driven by 20-year-old Emma Reeder of Brainerd was going west on Highway 210. A pickup driven by 59-year-old Patrick Hegarty of Staples was going south on Highway 71. They collided at the intersection.
Reeder was taken to Astera Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hegarty was not hurt.
