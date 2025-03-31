One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Todd County

HEWITT (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when two vehicles collided in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. near Hewitt.

A vehicle driven by 20-year-old Emma Reeder of Brainerd was going west on Highway 210.  A pickup driven by 59-year-old Patrick Hegarty of Staples was going south on Highway 71.  They collided at the intersection.

Reeder was taken to Astera Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Hegarty was not hurt.

