One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Elk River
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Elk River.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Monday at about 5:30 p.m. on Highway 10.
A vehicle driven by 30-year-old Tyla Nelson of Zimmerman was going west on Highway 10. Meanwhile, a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Roulio Lundy of Brooklyn Park was crossing over Highway 10 from Javis Street Northwest and the vehicles collided.
Lundy was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
