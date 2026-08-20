PRINCETON (WJON News) -- One person was killed, and three others were hurt in a head-on collision in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 95 near Princeton.

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Fifty-two-year-old Jason Ziebarth of St. Cloud was traveling east on Highway 95 when his vehicle crossed the center line near 150th Avenue and struck a vehicle going west. Ziebarth was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the other vehicle, 77-year-old Linda Rouse of Audubon, died in the crash. The driver of that vehicle, 79-year-old Arden Rouse of Audubon, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, 74-year-old Janet Huntley of Audubon, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.