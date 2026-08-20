Head-on Crash On Highway 95 Near Princeton Kills One, Injures Three

Head-on Crash On Highway 95 Near Princeton Kills One, Injures Three

Lee Voss - WJON

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- One person was killed, and three others were hurt in a head-on collision in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 95 near Princeton.

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Fifty-two-year-old Jason Ziebarth of St. Cloud was traveling east on Highway 95 when his vehicle crossed the center line near 150th Avenue and struck a vehicle going west.  Ziebarth was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the other vehicle, 77-year-old Linda Rouse of Audubon, died in the crash.  The driver of that vehicle, 79-year-old Arden Rouse of Audubon, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Another passenger, 74-year-old Janet Huntley of Audubon, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Como Park Zoo

Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

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