Central Minnesota Faces Two Rounds Of Rain With Severe Storms Possible Thursday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Showers are ongoing in central Minnesota associated with an incoming weak system, with this first round producing rumbles of thunder and some rain.
Get our free mobile app
A second round arrives Thursday evening along a cold front, with isolated severe storms possible. The primary threat is hail.
St. Cloud has had 1.08 inches of rain so far in August, which is 1.30 inches below normal. For the summer months of June, July, and August, combined, we've had 7.52 inches of rain, which is 2.21 inches below normal.
Sparky Seal
In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt