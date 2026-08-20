UNDATED (WJON News) -- Showers are ongoing in central Minnesota associated with an incoming weak system, with this first round producing rumbles of thunder and some rain.

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National Weather Service National Weather Service

A second round arrives Thursday evening along a cold front, with isolated severe storms possible. The primary threat is hail.

St. Cloud has had 1.08 inches of rain so far in August, which is 1.30 inches below normal. For the summer months of June, July, and August, combined, we've had 7.52 inches of rain, which is 2.21 inches below normal.