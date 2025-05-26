One Person Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Wright County
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- A passenger in a vehicle was hurt when three vehicles collided in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 241 at Edgewood Drive Northeast in St. Michael.
One vehicle was going west on the highway while another was going east when they crashed, and then ran into the third vehicle on Edgewood Drive.
Fifty-two-year-old Chou Lee of Minneapolis was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
