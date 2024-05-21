One Person Hurt In Crash Near Browerville

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Browerville Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 53-year-old Peter Miesen of Fargo, and an SUV driven by 53-year-old Tracilee Churlik of Motley were both going south on Highway 71 when they crashed near Jasmine Road.

Miesen was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Churlik was not hurt in the crash.

