One Person Hurt In Crash Near Benson

TORNING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Benson Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:15 p.m. an SUV driven by 84-year-old Carol Naig of Benson was going east on U.S. Highway 212 when he went off the road and came to rest in the ditch.

Naig was taken to Benson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

