One Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Milaca

MILACA -- A Princeton man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday on Highway 169 just north of Milaca.

Sixty-seven-year-old Lee Olson of Princeton was crossing the highway on 160th street when his vehicle was struck by a pickup.

Olson was taken to Cambridge Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Leah Dakota of Milaca, was not hurt.