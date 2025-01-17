One Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 in Benton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Thursday at about 1:00 p.m. in Sauk Rapids.  A Freightliner Step Van was crossing the highway's southbound lanes when it collided with a car.

A passenger in the car, 37-year-old Rashanda Williamson of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two drivers were not hurt.

