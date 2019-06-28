One Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash On I-94 Near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday on eastbound I-94 at Opportunity Drive.

A vehicle braked to miss a deer, causing another vehicle to swerve to avoid the breaking vehicle and rolled into the median, and struck a pickup.

A passenger in the car that rolled, 22-year-old Esperanza Rabell of Maplewood, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say no one else was hurt.