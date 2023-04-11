Officer Shot in Southwestern Minnesota

GRANITE FALLS (WJON News) -- A police officer is recovering after being shot in southwestern Minnesota.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office says officers were executing a knock and announce search warrant at a home in Granite Falls Monday afternoon.

The suspect was wanted for multiple felony warrants on weapons and drug charges.

As the officers entered the home they immediately took gunfire from someone inside. The officers returned fire and retreated outside where one of the officers said he had been struck by a bullet. He was taken to the Granite Falls Hospital where he was treated and released.

After a 70-minute standoff, the suspect surrendered without further incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with the investigation.

