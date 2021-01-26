Odell J. Jacobson, 82, St. Cloud

June 16, 1938 - January 24, 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Odell J. Jacobson, age 82 of St. Cloud who passed away at his home unexpectedly on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Pastor John Gabrielson will officiate. Burial will take place at the Spicer City Cemetery in Spicer will full military honors.

Visitation will take place between 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Odell was born on June 16, 1938 in Spicer, Minnesota to Chester and Hilda (Christenson) Jacobson. He served honorably in the United States Navy. Odell worked on the family farm before becoming a Calibration Engineer, retiring in 2006.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the farm. Odell especially loved all the time spent with his family.

He is survived by his children; Marie Voigt of Anoka; Jerome (Kelly) Jacobson of Sherman, Texas, and John Jacobson of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Jesse (Sarah) Voigt, Brianna (Chris) Vitense, Adam Voigt, Aaron Jacobson, Cassie Voigt, Thomas Jacobson; great-grandchildren, Fiona, Trinity; as well as extended family and friends.

Odell was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marlyn; and sister, Sharon.