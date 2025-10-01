The first weekend in October is shaping up to be a hot one, but you can cool down with lots of fun activities. LedgeTober Flannel Fest at the Ledge Amphitheater is always a hit and runs from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can take in a show in air-conditioned comfort at Pioneer Place. Of course, getting up a little earlier on Sunday to catch the Vikings taking on the Browns with a breakfast burrito or breakfast tailgate in your own yard is always fun too. The Weekender has you covered with our top 5 picks for this weekend with a mix of indoor and outdoor fun. As always, if you know of an event or have one you would like included in the Weekender, email us here.

It is the perfect event for the kids, but fun for parents too. Skate the night away to the hottest K-Pop hits, plus a K-Pop trivia challenge and, of course, laser tag, video games, and a pizza buffet. The cost is $20 but includes the laser tag and pizza buffet. Skate rental is an extra $5, and video games are extra. Non-skating adults can enter for $10, and that includes the pizza buffet. The theme is Demon Hunters Edition.

Friday: 6:00 – 9:30 p.m.

It will be a loaf of fun at the Backwards Bread Company’s 6th Anniversary bash. There will be live music, free apple cider and a butter croissant per customer, local food trucks and vendors, a raffle, and a coloring contest for the kids. They will also be selling an anniversary T-shirt designed by their bread maker, Luke. Plus, WJON’s/98.1 New Country’s Kelly Cordes is broadcasting live from 7 am – 10 am. And you know there will be some delicious baked bread and goodies for purchase, too. Free to attend.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Because it is never too early for a good scare or a good mystery, combine both at the Spooky Saint Paul at Hidden Falls. The family-friendly event puts participants in the role of a detective. You will encounter costumed characters along the trails of Hidden Falls who will share secrets and stories if you ask them the right questions. Can you uncover the clues at each designated stop to solve the puzzle, all for the bragging rights of you did it! The cost is $20 per person. There will be food trucks and beverages available to purchase prior to the event as well.

Friday and Saturday: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

If the weekend weather won’t be hot enough for you, then you can heat up with some great chili at the Bring the Heat to the Lowertown Chili Cookoff at Pedro Park in St. Paul. In addition to chili sampling, they will have live music, lawn games, and beer and wine for purchase. The cost is $5 for a wristband to be able to sample all the chili and vote for your favorite. All while you check out the newly opened St. Paul park. All the proceeds go to Friends of Pedro Park non-profit.

Saturday: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Whether you're into sports cards or trading card games, the Minnesota Card Show at Canterbury Park has you covered this weekend. Saturday is Sports Card day with numerous dealers with trading cards, memorabilia, and collectibles. Sunday is TCG day with over 150 tables of everything from Pokémon, Magic: the Gathering, Lorcana, collectibles and more. $5 to attend, or you can get early admission for $10. On Sunday, kids 10 and under get in for free.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (early

(Early bird gets you in at 10:00 a.m. on both days)

