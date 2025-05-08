Oakley Lee Oldenburg, 27, Avon

February 27, 1998 - May 6, 2025

Oakley Lee Oldenburg passed away by suicide on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 after a courageous and long battle with depression. Oakley’s pain became no longer bearable. A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, May 12, at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Oakley Oldenburg was born on February 27, 1998 to Sara Pendergast and Daniel Oldenburg. He graduated high school from Albany, MN. Elijah, Oakley’s son, was born on July 10, 2023. He was a very proud father. He has two siblings, Daniel and Dagon, who he grew up with, forming a true brotherhood. He enjoyed fishing, getting out of the house, cooking and grilling, riding bikes, including motorcycles, and spending time with his family. Oakley liked his Backwoods, if you know, you know.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Joyce Gelle and best-friend, Yellow.

He is survived by his parents, Sara (Justin) Johnson, Daniel Oldenburg; brothers, Daniel Oldenburg and Dagon Johnson; son, Elijah Carlson; girlfriend, Hope Carlson; grandmother, Jerileen Davis; uncles, Gene Pendergast, Allen Katzner; aunt, Celia Pendergast (Marcus Brown); cousins, Noah (Kayla), Madison, Cole, Takira, Trennen, Brittany (Mark); and many other relatives.

A beautiful soul that was struggling is now at his eternal rest, he is loved and missed dearly.

Please wear casual clothing to the celebration of life, as Oakley was a “Hoodie and Jogger” kind of guy.

To get help for yourself or a loved one struggling with mental health, and have suicidal thoughts and urges, please call 988 for immediate help.