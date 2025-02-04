Winter Weather Advisory in Minnesota Wednesday, Thursday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Minnesota.

The advisory will be in effect from noon on Wednesday through 6:00 a.m. on Thursday in northeastern Minnesota.

Snow will develop Wednesday afternoon or evening and diminish on Thursday. Most of the snowfall will occur Wednesday night.

Accumulations for most are expected to be from 2 to 4" with some locally higher amounts possible.

The North Shore will be most likely to see the higher amounts.

Strong westerly winds will develop on Thursday. Current forecast wind gusts Thursday are from 25-40 mph. On the upper end of what is possible for wind gusts Thursday, there is a 10% chance of wind gusts around 45 mph areawide and localized gusts to 55 mph on the North Shore and Bayfield Peninsula.

Keep an eye on the forecast if traveling this weekend, as another snow-producing storm system is on deck.

