November 9, 1927 - February 7, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Norene C. Dehn, age 98 of Princeton, MN, passed away on February 7, 2026, at the Elim Wellspring in Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday, February 16, 2026, from 4:00-8:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Princeton.

Norene Clara was born to Ralph and Elsie (Aydt) Lahn on November 9, 1927, in Rogers. She attended school in Dayton. Norene married LeRoy Dehn on May 4, 1950, in Dayton. They began dairy farming in Dayton. They raised their family on the farm and then moved to Princeton in 1962, where they purchased another dairy farm on the northwest side of Princeton. They later divorced in 1992.

Norene enjoyed playing card and board games, especially, Bingo, vegetable and flower gardening, baking and cooking, ice cream, sewing and teaching others how to sew, hosting parties, and most importantly being with family. She was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Faith and church were very important to her, and she shared her faith by teaching religious education classes. Norene was a woman of resiliency, perseverance, compassion, unwavering faith, honesty, and dependability. She had a wit about her, and her quick and clever one-liners were sure to bring a smile. Although she will be deeply missed, her legacy will live on through all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Norene is survived by her children, Milton (Paula) Dehn of Sparta, WI, Arlen Dehn of Princeton, Larry (Karrie) Dehn of Oak Park, and Dennis (Jackie) Dehn of Zimmerman; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Lahn of Rogers and Winton (Patricia) Lahn of Rockford; sisters, Waneta Zachman of Pico Rivera, CA, Wenda (Melvin) Duerr of Rogers, and Karen Nelson of Princeton; sister-in-law, Margaret Lahn of Onamia; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Eloise Dehn; former husband, LeRoy Dehn; daughters-in-law, Becky Dehn and Florence Dehn; sister, Ione Lahn; brothers, Howard Lahn, Milner “Buddy” Lahn, and Clyde Lahn; sister-in-law, Beverly Lahn; and brother-in-law, Harold Nelson.

Thank you to the staff at the Elim Wellspring, the Caley House, and St. Croix Hospice.