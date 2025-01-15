Norbert (Norb) Arthur Gresser, 95, Cold Spring

October 23, 1929 - January 12, 2025

attachment-Norbert Gresser loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN, to celebrate the life of Norbert (Norb) Arthur Gresser, age 95. Norb passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at Paynesville Hospital. He will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Thursday, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN.

Born on October 23, 1929, Norb made a remarkable entrance into the world at home, weighing an impressive 13 pounds. He grew up in Cold Spring, MN, the second of six children in a family whose trials forged his steadfast resilience and boundless determination—qualities that defined his journey through life.

After graduating high school, Norb served his country with honor in the Army. His time in service showcased his athletic prowess, including playing football on scholarship at St. John’s University and for his platoon’s team in Pennsylvania. A shoulder injury ended his football career, but his love for the game and the tenacity he embodied endured throughout his life.

At 21, Norb returned to Cold Spring and reunited with Margie, the love of his life. They were married on October 28, 1950, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN, embarking on a remarkable 71-year journey together. Their love story, rooted in devotion and partnership, serves as a lasting testament to their bond. Those who knew Norb and Margie take comfort in envisioning them dancing together once more in heaven.

A true entrepreneur, Norb's work ethic and ingenuity led him to thrive in various business ventures. From running a Massey Ferguson implement dealership to managing Custom Builders construction and pioneering patio homes in Cold Spring, Norb was a visionary whose efforts left a lasting mark on his community.

In 1974, Norb realized a lifelong dream when he and Margie built their home on 120 acres of serene land on the outskirts of Cold Spring. Over the years, the family expanded this property into 160 acres of wooded beauty surrounding a private lake, creating a haven cherished by every generation. The land became the heart of family traditions, especially during the annual FarmFest gathering, where laughter and love echoed across the property. Norb often joined the festivities on his golf cart, sharing in the joy that this extraordinary legacy continues to bring.

Faith and service were the cornerstones of Norb's life. As a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus and a trustee at St. Boniface Catholic Church, his actions were guided by integrity and a commitment to others. His steadfast beliefs shaped not only his own life but also the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Norb's hobbies reflected his adventurous and creative spirit. He took joy in fishing, hunting, gardening, woodworking, and playing cards. Golf was one of his greatest passions, particularly during the winters he and Margie spent in Arizona. A gifted problem-solver with a mechanical mind, Norb applied his ingenuity to every aspect of his life, from his work to his play.

Norb is survived by his children, Susan (Kevin) Barr, Sheri Reiter, Mark Gresser (Christine), and Mary (Dan) Gresser-Burns; his sister, Maggie Annschild; his grandchildren, Angela (Shawn) Cuff, Jacquelyn (Justin) Spears, Jeffrey (Sarah) Reiter, Robyn (Luke) Yohe, Kate Fischer, Mac (Annie) Burns, and Anna Burns; and his great-grandchildren, Dawson, Olivia, Savannah, Caroline, Allisyn, Grace, Bria, Bryce, Makayla, Aurora, Tucker, Louis, Scarlet, Natalie, Charlie, Loretta, and Betty. He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Margie; his son, Patrick; his siblings, Michael Gresser, Mary Ann Manuel, Elizabeth (Betty) Adamcik, and Charles Gresser; his son-in-law, Wally Reiter; his grandson, Joshua Barr; and his great-granddaughter, Angel Cuff.

Norb’s life was a lesson in perseverance, honesty, and faith. His legacy lives on in the many lives he touched, the family traditions he nurtured, and the memories created on the land he lovingly built. Though he will be deeply missed, his spirit will continue to inspire and guide generations to come.