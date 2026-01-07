February 16, 1943 – January 2, 2026

A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Norbert B. “Norb” Neuwirth, age 82, of Avon, MN, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at Avon Community Church in Avon. Norb passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, January 2, 2026, at St. Benedictine Home in Cold Spring. Pastor Dave Mergens will officiate, and full military honors will be conducted outside the church following the service.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 13, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, all at Avon Community Church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home.

Norb was born on February 16, 1943, in Albany, Minnesota, to Norbert Sr. and Myrtle (Christen) Neuwirth and was the oldest of three children, with younger brother, Neil, and sister, Bonnie. He graduated from Albany High School in 1961 and proudly served in the United States Army and Army Reserves from 1961 to 1967.

Norb attended St. Cloud State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in education and then continued into the master’s degree program. Professionally, Norb was a special education teacher, a vocational rehabilitation specialist and a high school basketball and golf coach. He was a lifelong teacher and believed his purpose was to unlock potential in people; doing so brought him deep fulfillment.

Family was Norb’s greatest joy. He married the love of his life, Janet (Hastings), on September 18, 1987. Together they shared 38 years filled with rounds of golf, home projects, motorcycle trips, and later, adventures around the world. As a father, he was a teacher and a disciplinarian, a cheerleader and an advocate, a protector and an encourager of dreams and ambitions.

A fanatical golfer, Norb treasured the friendships and camaraderie the game provided. His passion for the game and his natural teaching ability prompted him to build an indoor practice facility adjacent to his home where he offered lessons to young and old. He especially delighted in golfing with family, often offering tips mid-back swing that were delivered with enthusiasm and love (and the knowing chuckles from others nearby).

Norb was also a keen outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, archery, camping, and exploring the open road on his motorcycle – especially when enjoyed with his sons.

To his family and friends alike, he was a jokester, a master storyteller and a staunch supporter. To his students, he was an inspiration and a visionary of what was possible. Someone who instilled a work ethic which emphasized discipline and teamwork.

A man of deep faith, Norb lived each day grateful to the Lord for the gift of life and all that He provides. Norb was steadfast in believing there is always reason to be thankful and joyful.

Norb is survived by his loving wife, Janet; children, Daniel, Terry (Becky) Neuwirth, Kelly (John) Grier, Nancy (Craig) Jerdee; stepsons, Paul Binkley, and Tim Binkley (Kathy); grandchildren, Ashley (Grant) Kaufman, Jack Grier, Camryn Jerdee, Chase Jerdee, Eben Binkley, Ruby Binkley, and Madisyn Neuwirth; great-grandchildren, Keagan Kaufman and Klyde Kaufman; and his brother, Neil (Joie) Neuwirth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert Sr. and Myrtle Neuwirth, and his sister, Bonnie.

Norb’s family takes comfort in knowing he now spends his days playing scratch golf under ever-sunny skies on heavenly courses—happily telling (and retelling) stories and offering swing tips throughout the round.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.