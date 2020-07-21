Norbert C. Yurczyk, 88, St. Joseph

May 30, 1932 - July 17, 2020

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM Thursday July 23, 2020 at the Church of St. Stephen in St. Stephen for Norbert Yurczyk who died Friday at Mother of Mercy Care Center in Albany. The Rev. Ron Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in St. Stephen.

Norbert was born May 30, 1932 in St. Wendel to Julius & Adelia (Masog) Yurczyk. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Adeline Bovy on September 6, 1955 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. He worked for Herberger’s, Fingerhut and sold seed corn for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Norbert loved his family especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He greatly enjoyed having family get togethers and playing cards (especially 500). He was a loving husband and very hard-working farmer who took great pride in the fields, he loved watching them as they were growing. In his later years he liked spending time gardening.

He is survived by his wife Adeline of St. Joseph; daughters, and son, Linda Heinen (Bruce Fuchs) of St. Joseph; Jerome (Deb Sauer) of Sartell; Joann (Vernon) Mehr of Richmond; Mary (Bill) Stein of Kimball; brothers, Claude (Janet), Linus (Marilyn), sister in law, Sharon Yurczyk, 13 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Terrance, brothers David, Dennis and infant sister Patricia.