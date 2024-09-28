Update: Nonhazardous Material Found in Suspicious Mailing

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A nonhazardous white powdered substance was found inside a suspicious mailing delivered to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State on Friday.

The substance was tested by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and determined to be nonhazardous. MDH is continuing to run additional tests.

The FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Minnesota State Patrol are actively investigating.

The package was addressed to the office with a return address to the “United States Traitor Elimination Army.”

Earlier this month, several other Secretaries of State and state election officials received similar suspicious packages.

Get our free mobile app

In 2023, Minnesota enacted a new law to protect election workers. Under the new law it is illegal to intimidate elections workers; interfere with the administration of an election; disseminate personal information of an election official; obstruct access of any election official to the location where elections administration is occurring; tamper with a ballot box; tamper with the Statewide Voter Registration System, registration list or polling place roster; or, access the statewide voter registration system without authorization.

READ RELATED ARTICLES