Update: Nonhazardous Material Found in Suspicious Mailing

Update: Nonhazardous Material Found in Suspicious Mailing

Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A nonhazardous white powdered substance was found inside a suspicious mailing delivered to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State on Friday.

The substance was tested by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and determined to be nonhazardous. MDH is continuing to run additional tests.

The FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Minnesota State Patrol are actively investigating.

The package was addressed to the office with a return address to the “United States Traitor Elimination Army.”

Earlier this month, several other Secretaries of State and state election officials received similar suspicious packages.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

In 2023, Minnesota enacted a new law to protect election workers. Under the new law it is illegal to intimidate elections workers; interfere with the administration of an election; disseminate personal information of an election official; obstruct access of any election official to the location where elections administration is occurring; tamper with a ballot box; tamper with the Statewide Voter Registration System, registration list or polling place roster; or, access the statewide voter registration system without authorization.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss

Kids these days don't know what they're missing out on! But hey, let's be real, some of those old car features were pretty awesome. Yeah, they might've been a bit risky and even tried to kill us, but they made our rides feel way cooler.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON