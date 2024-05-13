No One Injured in St. Augusta Crash

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) - No one was injured when a car crashed into a home Sunday.

Stearns Country Emergency Management says they received a call from a bystander just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday reporting that a car had crashed into a home in the 23000 block of County Road 7 in St. Augusta.

Officers believe a car, driven by 22-year-old Theodore Wolden of St. Cloud, was westbound on County Road 44 and did not stop at the sign on County Road 7. The car drove through the intersection, crashed into a tree, and then into the house. No one was home at the time.

Wolden and two passengers, 19-year-old Brianna Barton and 21-year-old Korben Wolden, both of St. Cloud, were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

