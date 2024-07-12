No One Hurt In Structure Fire Near Eden Valley
EDEN LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A large shed in Eden Valley is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says about 3:00 a.m. they received a call from the homeowner at 16218 County Road 8 reporting a fire at a structure on their property.
The owners David and Jodine Nieman told dispatchers they were woken up to loud popping noises coming from the large shed and saw flames and black smoke coming from it. Responders arrived on the scene and found the building fully engulfed in flames.
The Eden Valley, Watkins, and Chain of Lakes fire departments worked to put out the fire. No one was hurt in the blaze but the building is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
