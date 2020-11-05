Stearns County Authorities Looking for Stolen Combine

EDEN VALLEY -- Authorities in Stearns County are asking for the public's help in locating farming equipment that was stolen from a property in Eden Lake Township.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a New Holland TR 96 combine with an attached New Holland eight-row corn head was reported stolen on Wednesday.

Authorities say the combine also has a dent on the right side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240.