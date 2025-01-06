No One Hurt In Morning Fire In Le Sauk Township

LESAUK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in a garage fire this morning in Le Sauk Township. The Sartell Fire Department says they responded to a call for a fire in the 32100 block of County Road 1 at about 7:48 a.m.

Once on scene, they found a detached garage on fire. They were able to put out the blaze quickly and contain the fire to just the detached garage. No one was hurt in the fire and its cause is under investigation.

The Sartell Fire Department was assisted by the Sauk Rapids Fire Department, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, and the Stearns County Highway Department.

