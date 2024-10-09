SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell Fire Department will be having an open house on Thursday as part of Fire Prevention Week. People will be able to check out all the fire department trucks and interact with firefighters and first responders.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

They will also have a police car, a DNR vehicle and a SWAT vehicle, and the equipment they use for people to look at. There will be free pumpkins while supplies last and kids will be able ot spray water from a fire hose.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The Fire Department will also do a ceremonial fire truck push at 6:30 p.m. to officially put their new truck into service. Attendees are invited to take part in the ceremonial push. The open house takes place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

6 More Restaurants Guy Fieri Should Check Out in Central Minnesota

9 Central MN Coffee Roasters to Support Your Caffeine Fix