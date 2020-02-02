No. 2 Johnnies Earn 19th Straight Win

The no.2 St. John's University basketball time earned their 19th consecutive win by defeating Hamline University on Saturday.

The first half was close, with both teams putting up 34 points. In the second half, SJU went on two big runs, 13-0 and 17-5 to finish strong. The Johnnies outscored the Pipers 37-23 to win it 71-57.

Jubie Alade led all scorers with 29 points. Zach Hanson put up 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Lucas Walford added 14 points.

The Johnnies improve to 19-1 and 15-0 MIAC. They will host St. Olaf on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.