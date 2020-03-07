No. 2 Cathedral Tops No. 1 Warroad to Finish in Third Place

The St. Cloud Cathedral boy's hockey team took third place in the Class A state tournament with a win over Warroad on Saturday morning.

The top two seeds were upset in Friday's games, but it made for a thrilling competition in the third-place matchup.

Warroad took a 2-1 lead in the opening period, but Cathedral rallied in the second to tie the game up 2-2.

In the final period, the Crusaders pulled out all the stops, scoring four more goals and coming up with a big 6-4 win.