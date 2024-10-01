Sartell Enters Purchase Agreement for Major Development

Image Credit: Google Maps

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell City Council has signed a purchase agreement with Niron Magnetics for 79 acres of land on the east side of 4th Avenue South.

The property is part of the 167-acre Champion Plat acquired by the city last year during the purchase of the Mill District.

The purchase agreement kicks off a 180-day due diligence period between the city and the company.

Niron Magnets produces the world's first high-performance, earth-free permanent magnets.

The new manufacturing plant is initially slated to bring 175 jobs to the area, with phase one beginning with the construction of a 150,000-square-foot facility and future phases planned.

Permanent magnets are critical components of green technologies like electric vehicles, wind turbines, and electronics.  The vast majority of these magnets are produced abroad.

The city will host three listening sessions and one public hearing.  The first listening session will be on October 8th at the Sartell Chamber's State of the City event at the Waters Church at 12:00 p.m. It is open to the public.

