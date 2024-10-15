Nicole A. Bunting, 42, Sartell

April 16, 1982 - October 10, 2024

Nicole Bunting

Nicole Bunting (42) passed away unexpectedly at her home in Sartell on Thursday, October 10, 2024 from complications due to seizures.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Nicole was the youngest child and only daughter born to Dannielle and Jason Bunting in St. Cloud. With a family that included three older brothers, Nicole grew to share a love of any type of game or competition.

Broadway musicals, board games, card games, cooking and sports, especially baseball were passions in Nicole’s life from a very early age. She enjoyed reading and watching cooking shows and sports on TV and was an avid fan of the MN Twins. Just like her mom, her wardrobe consisted of two types of attire: tie dye anything, and MN Twins jerseys, shirts and multiple accessories for her home.

Nicole was a very gentle soul that found good in everyone, especially veterans with whom she would come in contact. It was not unusual for her to walk up to complete strangers in a park or a grocery store that were displaying any type of military indicator, such as a hat, jacket or especially their uniform and thank them for their service.

Nicole worked as a paraprofessional at Benton-Stearns Educational District working with 18–22-year-old students who continue to work on life/job skills to become independent adults. She would occasionally wear costumes or unique apparel to work to help her students with physical and/or emotional difficulties comprehend new messages.

She was a gifted American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter and provided monthly sign language services at Newman Center in St. Cloud and Christ Our Light Church in Princeton.

Nicole is survived by her mother, Dannielle Bunting, brothers Dan (Jo) Raden, Chris Raden, step mother Darlene Huisinger, nieces and nephews Megan Leniart (Jack), Rachel Etienne (Jared), Cienna Raden, Tianna (Tucker) Raden, TJ Raden, Ryan (Noelle) Raden, and two great nephews Maverick and Laker Raden.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jason, brother Scott Raden, aunt Dianne Welch, and maternal grandparents Robert and Christine Cundy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Disabled American Veterans or Vietnam Veterans of America.