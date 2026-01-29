October 15, 1927 – January 26, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 2, 2026 at St. Mary’s Cathedral upper church in St. Cloud for Nick Chanaka, age 98, of St. Cloud. Nick died peacefully on Monday, January 26 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.

Visitation will begin after 9 a.m. on Monday at the church. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum with full military honors.

Nick was born October 15, 1927 in Washington, DC, the youngest of six children, to James and Helen (Karadimos) Chanaka, both immigrants from Greece. He grew up with a passion to play Major League Baseball. He graduated from Western High School in DC and was the first baseman on the high school city championship team. Following high school, Nick joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in South Korea. He was later honorably discharged as a WWII era veteran.

Upon his return home, he was signed by the New York baseball Giants and his first minor league assignment was to play first base for the St. Cloud Rox in the Northern League in 1948. A serious knee injury suffered in a Rox game ended Nick’s professional baseball career.

While in St. Cloud, Nick met the love of his life Eleanor “Bobbie” Weisbrich. They married at St. Mary’s Cathedral on September 16, 1950. He worked in automobile sales for over 64 years.

Nick’s passion for baseball continued for the rest of his life through his playing amateur baseball and coaching at the youth, high school and amateur levels. In 2000, he was inducted into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame. Well into his 80s, he proudly served on the coaching staff of the St. Cloud Cathedral baseball team during their state championship runs.

Nick is survived by his children Mike (Mary Jo) Chanaka of St. Michael, Patti (Les) Anderson of Maple Grove, Kathy Chanaka of St. Cloud and John Chanaka of St. Cloud, his grandchildren Jamey (Cathy), Shannon (Brian), Stephanie (Chad), James (Trisha), Andrew (Greta) and Kyle, his great grandchildren Carter, Lyla Jo, Abby, Tyler, Addison, Brady, Benjamin, Anna (John Paul), his great great grandchildren Jordan and Emerick, his sister-in-law Jeanne Weisbrich and many nieces and nephews.

Nick is preceded in death by his parents, wife of nearly 60 years Bobbie, sister Pat, and brothers Anthony, Alec, Paul and George.

A sincere thank you to Nick’s home caretaker John Chanaka for his dedicated and loving care that kept Nick happy and healthy for the past many years.

Special thanks to the teams at CentraCare Home Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.