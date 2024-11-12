Nick (88) and Mary (89) DeMorrett, Cold Spring

November 11, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Nick and Mary DeMorrett age 88 and 89, who died November 11, 2024. Inurnment will be in Assumption Cemetery, Eden Valley, MN. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:15 p.m. in the St. Boniface Church Narthex on Monday.

Nick was born February 14, 1936, in Forest Prairie Township, MN to Nicholas and Adeline (Brummer) DeMorrett. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955.

Mary was born June 2, 1935, in Lake George Township, MN to Robert and Teresa (Arnold) Binsfeld.

Nick and Mary were married April 27, 1956, in Assumption Catholic Church in Minneapolis, MN. They loved camping, fishing, playing cards, and snowmobiling together. They had a strong devotion to their Catholic faith and were longtime members of the St. Boniface Parish. They were members of the Cold Spring Legion and Legion Auxiliary. Their real joy was being with their children and grandchildren.

They are survived by their children, Cindy, JoAnn (Tim), Julie (Scott), Lynne (Tim); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nick is survived by his sister, Diane (Bob).

Mary is survived by her siblings, Don (Colleen), Jerry (Mary), Lois, Betty, and Dorothy.

They are preceded in death by their son, Nick DeMorrett, III.; many brothers and sisters.