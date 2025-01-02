Seven New Year’s Babies Born At St. Cloud Hospital

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several central Minnesota families welcomed babies to start the new year at St. Cloud Hospital.

CentraCare says seven babies were born at St. Cloud Hospital on New Year's Day.

CentraCare has shared pictures of three of the newborns.

Say hello to (pictured in order listed below):

🕰️ Baby Aubrey born at 1:34 a.m.

Photo courtesy of CentraCare Photo courtesy of CentraCare loading...



🕰️ Baby Aurora born at 10:26 a.m.

Photo Courtesy of CentraCare Photo Courtesy of CentraCare loading...

🕰️ Baby Weston born at 11:56 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of CentraCare Photo Courtesy of CentraCare loading...

Early next week CentraCare is planning to send out the Top Baby Names for 2024 for all CentraCare hospitals.

