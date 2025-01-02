Seven New Year’s Babies Born At St. Cloud Hospital
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several central Minnesota families welcomed babies to start the new year at St. Cloud Hospital.
CentraCare says seven babies were born at St. Cloud Hospital on New Year's Day.
CentraCare has shared pictures of three of the newborns.
Say hello to (pictured in order listed below):
🕰️ Baby Aubrey born at 1:34 a.m.
🕰️ Baby Aurora born at 10:26 a.m.
🕰️ Baby Weston born at 11:56 p.m.
Early next week CentraCare is planning to send out the Top Baby Names for 2024 for all CentraCare hospitals.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Communication A top Priority for Waite Park's New Mayor
- Jake Anderson Busy Preparing for New Role As St. Cloud Mayor
- 2024 Warmest Year on Record in St. Cloud, Twin Cities
- Minnesota's January 2025 Weather Outlook
- Arctic Cat Suspends Operations in St. Cloud, Thief River Falls