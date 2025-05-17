Motorcycle Crash Near New London Leaves Two Riders Injured
NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when their motorcycles crashed near New London on Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 23 near the intersection of County Road 40.
Authorities say a motorcycle being ridden by 44-year-old Ruth Anne Olson of Wabasso and a motorcycle being ridden by 44-year-old Phillip Hannan of Bigelow were both going north on Highway 23 when they collided.
Get our free mobile app
Both Olson and Bigelow were taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures
Come With Us and Visit Clearwater, MN in Pictures