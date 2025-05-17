Motorcycle Crash Near New London Leaves Two Riders Injured

Photo Credit: Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Created on canva.com

NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when their motorcycles crashed near New London on Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 23 near the intersection of County Road 40.

Authorities say a motorcycle being ridden by 44-year-old Ruth Anne Olson of Wabasso and a motorcycle being ridden by 44-year-old Phillip Hannan of Bigelow were both going north on Highway 23 when they collided.

Both Olson and Bigelow were taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

