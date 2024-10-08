New Housing Development Approved for Southeast St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new housing development is coming to southeast St. Cloud.

During its meeting Monday night, the City Council unanimously approved the Oak Savannah Park Planned Unit Development project in the 2100 to 2300 blocks of 15th Avenue Southeast.

The plan includes an 89-unit apartment building and 26 single-family detached homes on 13.3 acres.

During the public hearing, a handful of people spoke about the development, one person voiced concerns about the increased traffic, and others were in favor of adding more housing options in that part of town.

