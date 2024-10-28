Fundraising Underway for All Ages Music Venue in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The fundraising drive is well underway now for a new all-ages music space in downtown St. Cloud.

WJON News first told you about the plan for the Independent Music Collaborative of Central Minnesota to take over the former Oblivion Coffee Bar location earlier this month.

Board Chair Angela Ringsmuth says the nonprofit has been in our community for several years already.

The Independent Music Collaborative's mission is to grow live local music. So, we were formed after the Electric Fetus closed. We were seeing this lack of all-ages music venues, there's obviously bars and stuff but not a lot of people are paying musicians to play original music.

The organization has been putting on the Common Roots Festival in downtown St. Cloud since 2017. Their branch called Project 37 was established about two years ago.

So far, their fundraising campaign has raised nearly $20,000 - or about 25 percent - toward their goal of $75,000 by December 1st.

The plan is to open the space with an old Java Joint kind of feel with coffee served along with multiple nights a week of music programming.

The upstairs level would be used as a musical education space.

Besides the online fundraiser, they are also hosting an in-person fundraiser in the building on Saturday, November 16th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with live music, food and a brief presentation.

