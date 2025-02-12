Nebraska Truck Driver Dies in Crash in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Nebraska man is the victim of a deadly crash in McLeod County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 67-year-old was driving his semi-truck on Highway 15 in Hutchinson early Tuesday when he lost control while navigating a curve.

The rig veered off the road, rolled over, and struck a tree.

Troopers say the man from Lincoln, Nebraska died at the scene.

The report says there was snow and ice on the highway at the time of the crash.