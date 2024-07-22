Nearly 320 Employees Laid Off at St. Cloud Distribution Center

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Around 320 employees will be jobless by the end of the year after officials at Fulfillment Distribution Center, Inc. (FDC) in St. Cloud announced the permanent closure of its facilities.

WJON News first told you about the possibility of the plant closure in April.

FDC President Dave Baldwin sent a letter to state officials citing that the center's only customer, Publishers Clearing House, is closing its e-commerce business line.

Baldwin estimates FDC will be shut down by October 4th.