PCH Decision Threatens St. Cloud Distribution Center’s Future

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud fulfillment center was dealt a big blow last week that is threatening to close the facility.

Fulfillment Distribution Center was notified by Publisher's Clearing House that it is closing down its commerce line of business.

According to FDC President Dave Baldwin, FDC inventories, picks, packs, and ships orders for PCH which has been FDC's only customer for the past 26 years. The final order fulfillment date is October 31st.

Baldwin says his staff is looking for other fulfillment customers to replace the current work.

FDC opened in St. Cloud in 1998 and is one of the largest independent fulfillment distribution businesses in the United States. According to city documents, in June of 2023, FDC was the 13th largest St. Cloud business with more than 400 employees.

In a message to employees, Baldwin says the company is also working on a retention incentive program and details are still being worked out.

Baldwin says it's difficult news to receive, but FDC has a great team of individuals and they are thankful for all of the accomplishments over the years.

Since the company started in 1998 Baldwin says they have shipped more than 560-million packages.

