Dangerous Man Brewing Wants Outdoor Taproom Near Maple Lake

MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- Last September Dangerous Man Brewing closed its taproom in northeast Minneapolis.

This week they announced a plan for a reimagined taproom near Maple Lake. Owners Rob and Sarah say that since March of 2023, they've had a production facility in Maple Lake, which is close to their farm in Clearwater. That production facility produces beverages now found all over the state.

This summer they want to open a seasonal outdoor taproom and beer garden on the two-acre grassy lot. They say the concept integrates a repurposed storage container for the bar area.

They are seeking $165,000 in donations by the end of June to help them to continue to grow their production facility and create the seasonal outdoor space. They say to put that amount in perspective that's about three months of operating costs to run the production facility.

Their longer-term goals include adding a grain silo, solar panels, and a greenhouse taproom.

