DULUTH (WJON News) -- Minnesotans heading to Duluth for the 4th of July will likely see several sailors around town.

The U.S. Navy is bringing Navy Week back to Duluth from Monday through Sunday, July 6th.

It's part of a nationwide outreach effort connecting Sailors with the community through a variety of performances, educational events, and service projects.

Since it began in 2005, the Navy Week program has visited more than 95 cities all across the United States, including three prior visits to Duluth, most recently in 2019.

This year's Navy Week is especially significant because it is the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday.

More than 70 sailors will take part in Duluth Navy Week, which is the seventh of 15 Navy Weeks in 2025.

Throughout the week, Sailors will participate in community service projects with organizations like Second Harvest Northland, Superior Hiking Trail, Union Gospel Mission, Keep Duluth Clean, and more. The Navy Band will also perform live at venues across the city.

July 1, 10-11 a.m.: Mayoral Proclamation at USS Duluth (LPD 6) Anchor on the Lakewalk

July 1, 1-2 p.m.: Navy Band Great Lakes performance at Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center

July 1, 2 & 5: Duluth Huskies baseball games – Activities vary but may include first pitches, parachute demonstrations by the Navy LEAP Frogs, Navy band performances, and hometown Sailor recognition

July 2, 5-7 p.m.: Performances, demonstrations and displays at Wednesday Night at the Races

July 3, noon and 5:30 p.m.: Navy Band Great Lakes performance at The Depot (12 p.m.) and Duluth Public Library (5:30 p.m.)

July 4, 2-8 p.m.: Parachute demonstration, Blue Angels pilot introductions, and a band performance at Fourth Fest

July 4, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Navy Band Great Lakes performance and Sailors marching in the City of Superior Fourth of July Parade

July 4, noon-3 p.m.: Navy Band Great Lakes performance at the Carlton County Historical Society

July 4: Meet Sailors at the Cloquet Fourth of July Parade and celebration

July 5 & 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blue Angels flight demonstrations, Navy LEAP Frogs parachute demonstrations, enjoy Navy virtual reality experiences at “The Strike Group” trailer, and view other displays at the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo

