SCSU, St. Ben’s Dance Teams At National Competition

ORLANDO, FLORIDA (WJON News) -- Our local college dance teams are in Orlando this weekend for the UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships.

The St. Cloud State University team is competing in the Open Division in the Jazz, Pom, and Game Day categories. This is the program's 30th year competing at the UDA Nationals.

The College of St. Benedict is also in Orlando preparing to compete in the Jazz and Pom categories.

Other Minnesota schools including the University of Minnesota, St. Thomas, and Minnesota State-Mankato are also competing. Goldy Gopher is in the Mascot competition.

You might remember it was a year ago at this competition that the U of M's dance team went viral for one of their performances.

The competition gets underway on Friday.

