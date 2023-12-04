National Average Gas Prices Fall for 11th Straight Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price for gas fell for the 11th straight week last week.

OPEC agreed to deepen their production cuts by an additional 900,000 barrels per day in 2024, with Saudi Arabia extending their own million barrel per day cut through March.

However, oil still fell back to down below $73 per barrel in Sunday night trading, giving Gas Buddy hope that the national average could still fall below $2.99 by the end of the year.

In Minnesota, average gasoline prices have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.01.

Get our free mobile app

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.18 per gallon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES